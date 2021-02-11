Advertisement

Carson-Newman’s no. 1 ranking online program helping local teachers

An online program is helping current teachers continue their education at their own pace.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nationally-ranked program that helps our educators has a home in East Tennessee. Carson-Newman’s online graduate education program is the best in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report, and it’s helping East Tennessee teachers like Heather Mosley.

Mosley is a fifth-grade teacher, but she’s also a student, and so is her husband, thanks to Carson-Newman’s program. Between the two of them, they juggle work, school and kids.

“We’ve got three kids who are very involved in activities outside of school sports and everything, and I was like, ‘oh, my gosh, I just don’t know if we’ll be able to do this’,” Mosley said.

Her husband, Matthew, also had the same thoughts.

“’How would we make it work?’ You know, how would be successful at it?’ All that good stuff,” he said. “It’s been awesome, too. I mean, in a way going through it together has been really beneficial.”

Despite their fears, both are managing just fine, and are entering into their final class.

Carson-Newman said the university structured the program to fit people like the Mosley’s, who are working full-time.

“They are, themselves, improving their education,” said Kim Hawkins with the university. “It’s just, it’s a huge win for everyone all around. The ultimate goal is to improve learning for children in the classroom in the state of Tennessee.”

Hawkins pointed to the online classroom environment, which offers flexibility.

“Flexibility definitely adds to the success. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from students in that regard. We’ve made changes according to student feedback,” she said.

The program has five different semesters and is designed so you can take one class at a time so you’re not overwhelmed.

For more information, go here.

