Advertisement

Community mourns passing of Leadership Knoxville founder Williams Arant

The Knoxville community is mourning the death of a valued member--Williams Edward Arant, Jr.
The Knoxville community is mourning the death of a valued member--Williams Edward Arant, Jr.
The Knoxville community is mourning the death of a valued member--Williams Edward Arant, Jr.(Frampton funeral home)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville community is mourning the death of a valued member--Williams Edward Arant, Jr.

According to the Frampton funeral home in Maryland, Arant died February 10 at age 85.

Born in South Carolina, his early life led him to Duke University where he graduated with a degree in business administration and worked in multiple banking positions across several states before he ended up in Knoxville in 1980. He served as either president or executive vice president at Park National Bank, First Tennessee Bank, SunTrust Bank, SmartBank and Capital Bank. He helped found First National Bank.

Not only was he a pillar of the city’s business community, but he also gave back and served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Knoxville Zoological Park, the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra, United Way, Greater Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, the Knoxville Downtown Association and the Nashville Federal Reserve Bank branch.

Arant was also a founding member and lifetime director of Leadership Knoxville.

He was survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Unger Arant; his son, Williams Edward Arant III; daughter Jenifer Arant Mudd; son-in-law Shannon Brett Mudd; grandchildren Savannah and Jordan Mudd; sister Yvonne Arant Graham; nephew Winn Graham and his wife Anne; great-nephew Williams Graham (Ashley); great-niece Brooke Graham Ferguson (Mitch); his “angel in a kitty cat suit” Charlie; “and a plethora of treasured friends with whom he stayed in close contact over the years.”

The funeral home said a memorial service would be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Knoxville Zoological Society, the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra or Leadership Knoxville.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Burglary leads to officer-involved shooting in Knox County
Suspect identified in Knox County officer-involved shooting
Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
The Marble City Market will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for more...
Food hall coming to downtown Knoxville in summer 2021

Latest News

Morgan Newman survived a drowning after going into cardiac arrest at a pool party
Teen encourages everyone to get CPR certified after surviving a drowning, cardiac arrest
Basketball Vols moves up in AP ranking.
#16 Vols turn back the Bulldogs, 89-81
Face coverings policy reviewed by Knox Co. education board
A stray dog found in Sevier County has improved after he was found in bad health. Now...
Stray dog found in Sevierville looking for hope