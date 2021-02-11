Community mourns passing of Leadership Knoxville founder Williams Arant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville community is mourning the death of a valued member--Williams Edward Arant, Jr.

According to the Frampton funeral home in Maryland, Arant died February 10 at age 85.

Born in South Carolina, his early life led him to Duke University where he graduated with a degree in business administration and worked in multiple banking positions across several states before he ended up in Knoxville in 1980. He served as either president or executive vice president at Park National Bank, First Tennessee Bank, SunTrust Bank, SmartBank and Capital Bank. He helped found First National Bank.

Not only was he a pillar of the city’s business community, but he also gave back and served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Knoxville Zoological Park, the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra, United Way, Greater Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, the Knoxville Downtown Association and the Nashville Federal Reserve Bank branch.

Arant was also a founding member and lifetime director of Leadership Knoxville.

He was survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Unger Arant; his son, Williams Edward Arant III; daughter Jenifer Arant Mudd; son-in-law Shannon Brett Mudd; grandchildren Savannah and Jordan Mudd; sister Yvonne Arant Graham; nephew Winn Graham and his wife Anne; great-nephew Williams Graham (Ashley); great-niece Brooke Graham Ferguson (Mitch); his “angel in a kitty cat suit” Charlie; “and a plethora of treasured friends with whom he stayed in close contact over the years.”

The funeral home said a memorial service would be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Knoxville Zoological Society, the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra or Leadership Knoxville.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.