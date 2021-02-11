Advertisement

‘Evelyn’s Law’ advances in Tennessee General Assembly

If passed the law would take effect on July 1, 2021. (Source: TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers advanced a proposal that aims to penalize parents who don’t report a missing child in a timely manner.

House Bill 384 and Senate Bill 327 were passed on second reading in the House and Senate on Wednesday.

The proposed bill also referred to as “Evelyn Boswell’s Law,” was named after the toddler who was reported missing in February, but hadn’t been seen since December. Authorities eventually found the child’s body on a family member’s property.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder in the toddler’s death.

The bill would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.

The House bill will now move to the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee while the Senate version of the bill will be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

If passed the law would take effect on July 1, 2021.

