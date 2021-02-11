Advertisement

Family shop offers take-home Valentine’s dinners

J & M’s making steak & seafood a romantic meal for home
J & M's Butcher Shop is offering a take-home Valentine's dinner option for people.
J & M's Butcher Shop is offering a take-home Valentine's dinner option for people.
By Anne Brock
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Wallace wants Valentine’s dinner to be as easy as a guy lighting up a grill or spending a few minutes in the kitchen, “Basically, just wrap the potatoes in aluminum foil and heat those up as you’re cooking your steaks.”

His J & M’s Butcher Shop in Oak Ridge is offering a complete romantic dinner to go, that you can finish preparing at home this weekend. This includes choices of steak, seafood and decadent desserts.

The National Retail Federation reported that 41% of people would be doing Valentine’s dinner at home this year.

Wallace wants to make his an easy option for folks who still want the elegance of going out to a steak or seafood house. In addition to the steak and potato dinner, the take-home menu includes “Twelve shrimp, and you can replace the shrimp with two lobster tails by paying a few dollars more,” said Wallace.

