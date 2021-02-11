Advertisement

Fanboy Expo coming to Knoxville in Fall 2021

(WVLT)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fanboy Expo, a popular comic convention, will be headed to East Tennessee in the Fall of 2021.

According to a Facebook post, the expo will be in Knoxville from October 29-31. It will be held at the Knoxville Convention Center.

New Dates for Knoxville and Columbus! YES I realize they are a week apart and the staff and volunteers are gonna kill...

Posted by Fanboy Expo on Thursday, February 11, 2021

“YES I realize they are a week apart and the staff and volunteers are gonna kill me! But we are going to put on the most creative and entertaining Fanboy Expo events EVER! Stay Tuned for New Guest Announcements, New Parties, New Events and much much more!!” the post reads.

The expo was originally set for this summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions in the city, the event was pushed back until fall.

Knoxville and Columbus are moving! Both cities are extending their heavy Covid Restrictions through the summer and they...

Posted by Fanboy Expo on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The expo will also make stops in Columbus, Orlando and Indianapolis.

You can go here to get tickets for the event.

