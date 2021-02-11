First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a soggy Thursday, as rain rolls through and continues to cool us down. This soggy day, plus a change to freezing rain leading to some ice accumulations, is what we’re tracking in your WVLT First Alert Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rainy day can lead to hydroplaning risks. (WVLT)

Ice risks along the TN, KY line. (WVLT)

We have an average of three quarters of an inch of rain moving through East Tennessee during the day, which impacts roads and can lead to standing water, which is why we have a First Alert for today. The line of change to freezing rain is reaching Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. The Winter Weather Advisory is for light ice accumulations and heavier ice accumulations are the focus of the Ice Storm Warning in our area.

Temperatures are gradually cooling today, through the 40s for most of East Tennessee. Temperatures are cooling through the 30s on the North Plateau to the Tennessee Kentucky line, providing that cold surface for rain to freeze over and create a glaze of ice. This can be dangerous because of the weight of ice, but also the deception of thinking it’s “just rain” when it’s actually freezing rain.

Tonight will be cloudy, with spotty showers, isolated freezing rain included for the northern part of our area.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is a cloudy day, with isolated showers leftover early, and then a mostly dry day. We’ll warm up to around 48 degrees, which is just shy of average.

Saturday comes with more cold rain. The risk for freezing rain looks like it will barely graze our area on the Plateau, so most are just seeing a cold, light rain at times throughout the day. The high will be around 44 degrees.

Cold air continues to dig south, but showers are timing out to meet it on Monday, so we’ve moved our WVLT First Alert to focus on this combination. We’re looking at low 30s by Monday morning, and highs in the 30s. This brings the ice risk to more of our area. Monday night drops to the 20s, and we’ll see some more change to snow showers early Tuesday.

We’re also tracking another system with rain to some snow late next week.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.