Fresh basil recalled in Tenn. over cyclospora concerns, FDA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh-cut, imported basil is being recalled over concerns it’s contaminated with cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that can cause an intestinal infection if ingested.

Shenandoah Growers, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of nearly 3,240 units of branded fresh-cut, packaged organic basil clamshells that were packed at the company’s Indianapolis, Ind., location, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The products were imported from Colombia and distributed to retailers across the country, including Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

According to the FDA, the products were distributed between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

“This recall notification is being issued due to a single instance in which a sample of bulk product was pulled at the port of entry in Miami and tested by the FDA as part of routine surveillance and indicated the potential presence of Cyclospora,” the FDA recall notice said.

The following lot codes listed are affected by the recall:

PV40515 1034

PV40515 3034

PV40515 4034

PV40515 3035

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms typically include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, fatigue, nausea and stomach cramps

The FDA warned retailers to immediately remove and discard all recalled products from all store shelves, distribution and other inventories to ensure they are no longer available for sale or consumption.

Customers who purchased the recalled products are urged to throw it away immediately. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Shenandoah Growers Consumer Response Center at 844-896-6939.

