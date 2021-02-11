Frustration grows as vaccine appointments become hard to get

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 6,000 people signed up for the Knox County Health Departments COVID-19 vaccination waitlist in its first 24 hours.

This comes as the county is vaccinating health care workers, first responders, and those 70 years and older.

While the listing of who can get the shot seems easy, for some getting to the point of a needle in their arm is anything but that.

”I hear on the news that this vaccine is available and then trying to find it is quite another matter,“ said Jonas Holdeman.

Holdeman just turned 84 and has tried dozens of times to get a vaccine when KCHD makes them available.

Holdeman understands it is simple supply and demand. His growing frustration is, however, is he simply can’t wrap his mind around how quickly they go.

”I shared with them my experience a couple of weeks ago when I tried to sign up for the vaccine and it was all closed down five minutes later which I thought was rather unusual, I just don’t understand how that could happen,” said Holdeman.

On the waitlist with 6,600 other Knox Countians, Holdeman is asking for more transparency in how the Health Department tells people the shots are booked.

Along with his issues with lines of communication, Holdeman is worried many folks his age are missing out on vaccines because of how scarce they’re announced, or because his generation is less technologically savvy than others.

”If you miss that particular segment you miss your entire opportunity. So there almost needs to be something that’s providing continuous communications and that’s something I would complain about,” said Holdeman.

In the meantime state and local health officials continue to ask for patience as the logistics of rolling vaccines out is difficult.

