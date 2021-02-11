Advertisement

Gov. Lee says teachers are ‘next’ to get vaccinated

Lee said as vaccines increase, the state will be vaccinating teachers in the first priority...
Lee said as vaccines increase, the state will be vaccinating teachers in the first priority after the elderly.(WVLT News)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced teachers are next in line to receive the COVID vaccine.

While teachers are next in line, health officials said it could still be a while before Tennesse teachers are vaccinated.

Lee said as vaccines increase, the state will be vaccinating teachers in the first priority after the elderly.

“A 70-year-old is 27 times more likely—I believe to go into the hospital and die from COVID than a 40-year-old,” Lee said.

Gov. Lee said, as vaccine numbers go up, the state will partner with Walmart stores and other private partners across the state to vaccinate more individuals.

The governor said he spoke with representatives from Pfizer and says he is encouraged that vaccine companies will increase dosages in the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
The crash happened on Grigsby Chapel Road near West Fox Chase Circle.
7 children onboard during Knox County school bus crash, no one hurt
It’s all hands-on deck at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an agency committee...
KCHD loses nearly 1,000 Pfizer vaccines

Latest News

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
According to the FDA, the products were distributed between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
Fresh basil recalled in Tenn. over cyclospora concerns, FDA says
If passed the law would take effect on July 1, 2021. (Source: TBI)
‘Evelyn’s Law’ advances in Tennessee General Assembly
According to the bill, the statue will be installed to recognize Dolly for all that she has...
Dolly Parton statue bill passes unanimously out of Naming Committee