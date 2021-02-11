Gov. Lee says teachers are ‘next’ to get vaccinated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced teachers are next in line to receive the COVID vaccine.

While teachers are next in line, health officials said it could still be a while before Tennesse teachers are vaccinated.

Lee said as vaccines increase, the state will be vaccinating teachers in the first priority after the elderly.

“A 70-year-old is 27 times more likely—I believe to go into the hospital and die from COVID than a 40-year-old,” Lee said.

Gov. Lee said, as vaccine numbers go up, the state will partner with Walmart stores and other private partners across the state to vaccinate more individuals.

The governor said he spoke with representatives from Pfizer and says he is encouraged that vaccine companies will increase dosages in the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.