LIVE: #16 Vols hosting Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last time out, Tennessee downed Kentucky for the second consecutive time at Rupp Arena to the tune of an 82-71 score line. The Vols were led by a season-high 27 points from freshman and reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, Keon Johnson. Fellow freshman Jaden Springer added in 23 points of his own, meaning the UT freshman duo combined for 50 of the Vols 82 points on Saturday.

The win was also the Vols third in their last four tries at Rupp Arena, making head coach Rick Barnes the first coach to beat Kentucky three times in Lexington during the John Calipari era. A Wednesday night would be Tennessee’s third straight over Georgia in Knoxville.

1ST HALF

Tough news prior to tip-off with word that Yves Pons is inactive against the Dawgs nursing an ankle injury. The Vols came out hot from beyond the arc with Santiago Vescovi and Jordan Springing knocking down three pointers to give Tennessee a 6-2 lead. An ally-oop to John Fulkerson and a second Vescovi three would give Tennessee a 13-5 lead. The Vols have made each of their first four shots including those three 3-pointers and lead the Bulldogs 13-8 at the first media timeout.

