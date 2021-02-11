Advertisement

Massive pileup involves 100 vehicles on Texas interstate

A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on...
A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.(Texas DOT)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A massive pileup involving reportedly more than 100 vehicles happened Thursday in Fort Worth.

The crash shut down Interstate 35W, and Fort Worth Fire Department referred to it as a “mass casualty incident.” The department said on Twitter that multiple people were trapped.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to local reports.

Slippery roads from ice and winter weather likely played a role in the crashes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
The crash happened on Grigsby Chapel Road near West Fox Chase Circle.
7 children onboard during Knox County school bus crash, no one hurt
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert

Latest News

The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Doctor updates on post-Gorilla Glue hair procedure
More than 287,000 Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KCHD.
More than 6,600 people sign up on Knox Co. COVID-19 vaccine waitlist on first day
This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a...
Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the...
Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod