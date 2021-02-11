More than 6,600 people sign up on Knox Co. COVID-19 vaccine waitlist on first day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department reported more than 6,600 individuals signed up on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist within the first 24 hours.

The waitlist opened at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for qualifying individuals, including health care workers, first responders and those 70 years and older.

“We are hearing from folks in our community about how easy it was to sign up and how grateful they are for this option,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan, Senior Director and Public Health Officer at the Knox County Health Department. “As we receive more vaccines, we are excited to begin working our way through this list to provide this much-desired protection to our community.”

People can sign up on the waitlist on KCHD’s website. Those without internet or computer access can add their name to the waitlist by calling KCHD’s Public Information Line (865-215-5555) or 311 (865-215-4311).

Individuals on the waitlist will be contacted for available appointments in the order in which their name appears on the waitlist.

More than 287,000 Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KCHD.

