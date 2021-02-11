Advertisement

More than 6,600 people sign up on Knox Co. COVID-19 vaccine waitlist on first day

More than 287,000 Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KCHD.
More than 287,000 Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KCHD.(KGNS)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department reported more than 6,600 individuals signed up on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist within the first 24 hours.

The waitlist opened at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for qualifying individuals, including health care workers, first responders and those 70 years and older.

“We are hearing from folks in our community about how easy it was to sign up and how grateful they are for this option,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan, Senior Director and Public Health Officer at the Knox County Health Department. “As we receive more vaccines, we are excited to begin working our way through this list to provide this much-desired protection to our community.”

People can sign up on the waitlist on KCHD’s website. Those without internet or computer access can add their name to the waitlist by calling KCHD’s Public Information Line (865-215-5555) or 311 (865-215-4311).

Individuals on the waitlist will be contacted for available appointments in the order in which their name appears on the waitlist.

More than 287,000 Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KCHD.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
The crash happened on Grigsby Chapel Road near West Fox Chase Circle.
7 children onboard during Knox County school bus crash, no one hurt
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert

Latest News

This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a...
Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
Two of the 12 members of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force are from...
2 Tennesseans named to Biden’s COVID equity task force
Currently, a similar 2020 Idaho law has been blocked by a federal judge as a lawsuit makes its...
Governor: Transgender athletes will ‘destroy women’s sports’