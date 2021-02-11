Advertisement

New craft distillery proposed for South Knoxville

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville man is expected to go before the Knox County planning commission Thursday to present a plan to bring a new distillery to Knoxville.

Pappy Parton’s Distillery would be located at 806 E. Gov. John Sevier in South Knoxville between Chapman Highway and the French Broad River. Rod Parton of Sevierville says he would like to fill a 2,400 square-foot commercial building at the location.

“With the help of my 2 master distillers, we will be distilling Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, Rum and Moonshine using family recipes going back 70 years to my great-grandfather,” Parton wrote to Senior Planner Mike Reynolds. “We will also be creating recipes from scratch living up to the name of being a craft distillery.”

The distillery hopes to offer Pappy Parton’s Backroads Moonshine. No projected date for when the new location may open has yet been mentioned.

The planning commission meeting to consider the proposal is set for February 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Source: (WVLT)
