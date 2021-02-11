Advertisement

PREVIEW: Lady Vols return to action at No. 20 Kentucky

The Lady Vols return to action after a two-game pause of team activities
Feb. 11, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 16/19 Tennessee (12-3, 6-1) travels to Lexington, where it will meet No. 20/18 Kentucky (13-5/6-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

The Lady Vols return to action after a two-game pause of team activities due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the program was announced on Feb. 3 and ended on Feb. 9. The team also endured a two-game pause earlier in the season from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

UT stands third in the league standings and is one of only three SEC teams with one loss or fewer in league play (along with 10-0 South Carolina and 9-1 Texas A&M). UK, meanwhile, is one of three squads (along with Georgia and LSU) tied for fourth at 6-4 and positioned three games behind the Lady Vols.

Tennessee enters Thursday’s contest on a three-game winning streak that began with a 70-53 home victory over Kentucky on Jan. 24 and followed with triumphs over Ole Miss (68-67) and Florida (79-65) in Knoxville on Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, respectively. The Lady Vols find themselves with an opportunity to improve to 7-1 in league play for the second season in a row.

Kentucky, meanwhile, was idle on Feb. 8 after suffering a 72-60 setback at Ole Miss on Feb. 4 and seeing a two-game winning streak halted by the Rebels.

The location of Thursday’s game at Rupp Arena marks the third time UT and UK have faced off there and the fourth occasion the Lady Vols have played a game at the venue. UT is 1-2 in the venue, including 1-1 vs. the host Wildcats.

No. 7/7 Tennessee defeated unranked Kentucky there on Jan. 31, 2017, by a 63-49 score. The unranked Wildcats upset the No. 1/3 Lady Vols in Rupp, 66-63, on Jan. 26, 2006, with (then) UK head coach Mickie DeMoss (former UT assistant and associate head coach) getting the best of her former boss Pat Summitt in that match-up. UT’s other appearance at Rupp came on March 28, 1986, as the Lady Vols fell to Cheryl Miller and USC, 83-59, in a Final Four semifinal game.

