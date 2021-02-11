Advertisement

Proposed Tenn. bill aims to prevent police from being required to enforce certain executive orders

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingsport lawmaker introduced a bill that aims to prevent law enforcement agencies from being required to enforce certain executive orders.

Rep. Bud Husley introduced the bill in the House on Tuesday. The bill was filed for introduction in the Senate on Wednesday.

Husley said he believes it is wrong to require police to enforce certain executive orders that could restrict private businesses, peaceful assembly and travel.

Under the bill, local government officials would not be able to require law enforcement agencies or officers to enforce an executive order that would; require a private business entity to close, restrict the freedom to assemble peaceably or restrict the freedom to travel.

The bill would still allow the enforcement of curfews and allow health departments and other local agencies to exercise “their statutory authority to maintain sanitation standards, conduct inspections of businesses, and perform other lawful duties and functions to prevent the transmission and spread of an epidemic disease in this state.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
The crash happened on Grigsby Chapel Road near West Fox Chase Circle.
7 children onboard during Knox County school bus crash, no one hurt
It’s all hands-on deck at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an agency committee...
KCHD lost 975 Pfizer vaccines

Latest News

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
According to the bill, the statue will be installed to recognize Dolly for all that she has...
Dolly Parton statue bill passes unanimously out of Naming Committee
Moonshine file image
New craft distillery proposed for South Knoxville
More than 287,000 Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KCHD.
More than 6,600 people sign up on Knox Co. COVID-19 vaccine waitlist on first day