Proposed Tenn. bill aims to prevent police from being required to enforce certain executive orders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingsport lawmaker introduced a bill that aims to prevent law enforcement agencies from being required to enforce certain executive orders.

Rep. Bud Husley introduced the bill in the House on Tuesday. The bill was filed for introduction in the Senate on Wednesday.

Husley said he believes it is wrong to require police to enforce certain executive orders that could restrict private businesses, peaceful assembly and travel.

Under the bill, local government officials would not be able to require law enforcement agencies or officers to enforce an executive order that would; require a private business entity to close, restrict the freedom to assemble peaceably or restrict the freedom to travel.

The bill would still allow the enforcement of curfews and allow health departments and other local agencies to exercise “their statutory authority to maintain sanitation standards, conduct inspections of businesses, and perform other lawful duties and functions to prevent the transmission and spread of an epidemic disease in this state.”

