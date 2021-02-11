Advertisement

Staying chilly with three rain storms in the coming week

Rain exits for now, but returns Saturday, Monday/Tuesday, and Thursday.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The dreary, rainy weather is wrapping up and the icing threat *locally* is ending. The clouds, however, are just getting started. And there’s a lot of rain every other day in the week ahead. Get ready for more freezing rain and clouds in the First Alert Forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

No surprise, we all got rain Thursday. And no surprise that the impact of ice was outside of the WVLT coverage zone, farther into Kentucky and Texas, as we’d mentioned in recent days.

There is minimal re-freezing tonight as the lows are just above freezing. Even though we’re almost completely dry Friday, it’s kind of gloomy, with minimal chances at sunshine. We’re a little warmer, though, with some closer to 50°.

Saturday comes with more cold rain. While it may sleet or do freezing rain for a few select minutes on the Plateau, the ice threat is much lower Saturday. Again a gloomy day. This is storm #2 in the 8-day forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD

Valentine’s Day is mostly dry and now marginally warmer. It’s no longer the deep freeze.

Cold air continues to dig south, but showers are timing out to meet it on Monday, so we’ve moved our WVLT First Alert to focus on this combination. We’re looking at low 30s by Monday morning, and highs in the 30s. This brings the ice risk to more of our area. Monday night drops to the 20s, and we’ll see some more change to snow showers early Tuesday.

Wednesday is the only completely dry day you’ll see in the extended forecast. It’s a little warmer, though still well below average. Rain and a little snow are here Thursday and into Friday. Get ready; it’s a busy week.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
The crash happened on Grigsby Chapel Road near West Fox Chase Circle.
7 children onboard during Knox County school bus crash, no one hurt
It’s all hands-on deck at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an agency committee...
KCHD loses nearly 1,000 Pfizer vaccines

Latest News

Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Heavy Rain Thursday afternoon, plus icing in southern Kentucky
Ice, heavy rain, warmth & bitter cold: busy week ahead
Clouds and warmth increase starting today.
Heather Haley is tracking clouds to rain, then arctic air