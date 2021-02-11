Staying chilly with three rain storms in the coming week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The dreary, rainy weather is wrapping up and the icing threat *locally* is ending. The clouds, however, are just getting started. And there’s a lot of rain every other day in the week ahead. Get ready for more freezing rain and clouds in the First Alert Forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

No surprise, we all got rain Thursday. And no surprise that the impact of ice was outside of the WVLT coverage zone, farther into Kentucky and Texas, as we’d mentioned in recent days.

There is minimal re-freezing tonight as the lows are just above freezing. Even though we’re almost completely dry Friday, it’s kind of gloomy, with minimal chances at sunshine. We’re a little warmer, though, with some closer to 50°.

Saturday comes with more cold rain. While it may sleet or do freezing rain for a few select minutes on the Plateau, the ice threat is much lower Saturday. Again a gloomy day. This is storm #2 in the 8-day forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD

Valentine’s Day is mostly dry and now marginally warmer. It’s no longer the deep freeze.

Cold air continues to dig south, but showers are timing out to meet it on Monday, so we’ve moved our WVLT First Alert to focus on this combination. We’re looking at low 30s by Monday morning, and highs in the 30s. This brings the ice risk to more of our area. Monday night drops to the 20s, and we’ll see some more change to snow showers early Tuesday.

Wednesday is the only completely dry day you’ll see in the extended forecast. It’s a little warmer, though still well below average. Rain and a little snow are here Thursday and into Friday. Get ready; it’s a busy week.

