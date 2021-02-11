Stray dog found in Sevierville looking for hope

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A stray dog found in Sevier County has improved after he was found in bad health. Now caretakers hope the community will help out.

They call the dog, Broken Arrow, simply because he is just so broken right now. He was found in the Boyd’s Creek area and at the time he couldn’t even hold his head up. A man said he showed up at his doorstep.

Veterinarians said the dog has kidney failure and was suffering from starvation. There is good news, after just a few days of care doctors say he’s showed signs of improvement.

Caretakers said his condition was the worst they’ve ever seen.

✨Update✨ on this sweet boy, whom we’ve named Broken Arrow (after the 1950s film). First of all, we’re sorry for the... Posted by Sevier Animal Care Center on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Caretakers at the Sevier County Animal Care Center hope that if Broken Arrow is lost, that his owners come forward. The animal care center is also investigating to make sure this was not done intentionally.

Broken Arrow still has a long road to recovery and they are asking for prayers and donations. The medical expenses are building up, but all the staff say this sweet boy is simply precious.

As of now the shelter manager has taken him in as a foster pet and is giving him 10 small meals a day.

