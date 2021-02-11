Advertisement

UT nursing students pass exams at exceptionally high rate in 2020

UT’s College of Nursing is proud of their most recent class- almost of all of them passing their state licensing exam.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee College of Nursing is proud of its most recent class. 98.5% of students passed the 2020 National Council Licensure Exam called the NCLEX. It’s one of UT’s highest passage rates.

Nursing student Kate Klein is preparing to take the next NCLEX. Hearing the news about the last graduating class is encouraging.

“We’re going into this unknown of nursing right now. It feels like COVID hasn’t changed it, but there’s a lot going on in the nursing community. At the same time I feel prepared,” said Klein.

She says she’s happy to have attended UT’s College of Nursing.

“It’s really nice to have graduated from a school with such a high NCLEX pass rate and it gives you some confidence going into the exam. All the way through college we’ve had a great support system and professors who have invested time in us worked really hard to make sure we know the material, not just for a test, but in our career in nursing,” said Klein.

Klein is prepared to work in a cardiology unit in a hospital in Nashville.

Sheila Swift is the Associate Dean of UT’s College of Nursing. She oversees all of the students.

“It’s very taxing- emotionally, physically, and mentally. And that’s why it’s so important to prepare these students for real life,” said Swift.

The school’s pass rate is almost ten percent higher than the national average and seven points higher than the state average.

“It says this nurse is ready for the field of nursing. I have a part of our students’ success as they go out all across the world and help those in need. Nursing is a profession that’s always been needed, but with the pandemic, there’s a light shining on nurses,” said Swift.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

