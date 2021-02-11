Valentine’s to-go with Golden Corral

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for options this Valentine’s Day weekend, the Golden Corral has a to-go option for you and your partner.

The Golden Corral in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville will be offering takeout meals at the price of two for $25. Also all weekend long on the menu they’ll be featuring prime rib plus all the sides you can handle on the bar.

“Our to-go option begins at 4 p.m. We’re going to bring our steak directly to you. You can take it home with you, call it in, order online. You’re going to get the 5-ounce sirloin, butterfly shrimp, two sides and our yummy yeast roll,” said Sevierville Golden Corral representative Amanda Barnes.

If you’re eating in the restaurant, Golden Corral offers all the sweetest dishes, including cupcakes and pies.

