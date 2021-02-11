Advertisement

Woman dead, man and two children hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead and three people, including two children, are hurt after a domestic violence incident in Lexington.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a townhome on Furlong View Court, in the Masterson Station area.

Police haven’t released any details about what happened, but they say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner says the woman was 31-year-old Kenya Higgins. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

A man and two children were taken to an area hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

A neighbor who lives in a townhome across the street told us he didn’t hear anything and only realized something was going on when he saw all the police.

Another neighbor told us he knows the mother in that family and talks to the father often. He said they have two children and seemed incredibly happy, which makes what happened even harder to hear about.

“Tragic, I know that they had kids. I got little kids as well,” said Terry Dumphord. “So, anytime you have kids involved in a situation where there’s violence between the parents or anything like that you just never wanna expose them to that. But, unfortunately, that’s the world we live in today.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
The crash happened on Grigsby Chapel Road near West Fox Chase Circle.
7 children onboard during Knox County school bus crash, no one hurt
It’s all hands-on deck at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an agency committee...
KCHD loses nearly 1,000 Pfizer vaccines

Latest News

Valentine’s to-go with Golden Corral
Valentine’s to-go with Golden Corral
With three more rain storms in the next week, plus lots of cloudy, drier days.
Staying chilly with three rain storms in the coming week
Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine, workers for Pelican Waste, are being hailed as heroes after...
Louisiana sanitation workers help police find missing 10-year-old girl while on their pickup route
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Mayor Jacobs warning about road conditions
Mayor Jacobs to recognize black-owned businesses during Black History Month