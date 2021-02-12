Advertisement

6-year old starts bakery to give back to first responders

Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders...
Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders in the region.(UTPD)
By Arial Starks
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department took to social media thanking 6-year-old Neyland for giving them special treats Friday.

Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders in the region.

“He’s been making the rounds to law enforcement and medical professionals in the region. Thank you, Neyland!” UTPD said in a Twitter post.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
Money
Tennessee dog inherits millions after owner’s death
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged

Latest News

Shortly after being dispatched to Tarleton, a crash with injury was reported in the 2500 block...
Gunshot victim involved in crash sparks KPD investigation
Gloomy conditions and colder weather linger over the next week.
Ice threat and heavy rain back in First Alert forecast
Rain to ice and more cold ahead!
Rain to ice and more cold ahead!
Laci Sheddan and Ander Van Dyke stand in front of a Neyland Stadium background to receive their...
UT surprises Central High School students with admission