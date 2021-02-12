6-year old starts bakery to give back to first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department took to social media thanking 6-year-old Neyland for giving them special treats Friday.

We received a special delivery of tasty treats from Neyland’s Dino Bakery this week! Neyland, 6, started the bakery as a way to give back to first responders. He’s been making the rounds to law enforcement and medical professionals in the region. Thank you, Neyland! pic.twitter.com/l5sJGSYkXO — UT Police (@UTPolice) February 12, 2021

Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders in the region.

“He’s been making the rounds to law enforcement and medical professionals in the region. Thank you, Neyland!” UTPD said in a Twitter post.

