6-year old starts bakery to give back to first responders
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department took to social media thanking 6-year-old Neyland for giving them special treats Friday.
Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders in the region.
“He’s been making the rounds to law enforcement and medical professionals in the region. Thank you, Neyland!” UTPD said in a Twitter post.
