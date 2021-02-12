Advertisement

Chicago teen police impersonator arrested again as adult

Undated photo of the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center.
(KKTV)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A man arrested three times for impersonating a Chicago police officer, including once at age 14, has been arrested again for the same crime, police said.

Vincent Richardson was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony impersonation of an officer, police said Thursday. He is accused of pretending to be a Chicago police sergeant on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Authorities haven’t released details on Richardson’s latest actions.

Richardson, who was also wanted on a warrant, was scheduled to appear Friday in Cook County Circuit Court. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Richardson was arrested in 2009 at age 14 after being so convincing as a police officer that he was assigned a radio and went on patrol with a real officer.

In 2013, at age 19, Richardson pretended he was an officer and was arrested when he tried to buy police equipment. And in 2015, at age 21, Richardson was arrested after police stopped his car while investigating a call of shots fired. He was wearing a protective vest and had a police duty belt, scanner, BB gun and stun gun in his possession. He received 18-month sentences for impersonating an officer after each offense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
Money
Tennessee dog inherits millions after owner’s death
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged

Latest News

Shortly after being dispatched to Tarleton, a crash with injury was reported in the 2500 block...
Gunshot victim involved in crash sparks KPD investigation
Gloomy conditions and colder weather linger over the next week.
Ice threat and heavy rain back in First Alert forecast
Rain to ice and more cold ahead!
Rain to ice and more cold ahead!
Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders...
6-year old starts bakery to give back to first responders
Laci Sheddan and Ander Van Dyke stand in front of a Neyland Stadium background to receive their...
UT surprises Central High School students with admission