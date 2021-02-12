Chilly showers this weekend, more rain to snow next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest forecast comes with a cooler wrap to the week, and a few more showers this weekend. We’re still on track for building rain to some ice risks Monday, then some snow showers to wrap it up Monday night, with our WVLT First Alert in effect.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy with spotty rain showers. Temperatures are only in the upper 30s for the Valley to Northeast Tennessee. But, it’s freezing on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee, and Southeastern Kentucky. This is why the risk for patchy ice continues, but add in areas of fog and that can help to create some new ice patches on cold roads. Use caution in these areas!

Friday’s high is now looking like it will not budge much. We’re aimed at a high of 42 degrees, with a light cool breeze. It’s a cloudy day, but rain showers are limited most of today.

Tonight will stay cloudy, but a few showers start to move in again by the early morning, with a low of 37 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday comes with showers. It’s looking like a 60% coverage of our area throughout the day, but most of these showers are light, so about a tenth of an inch of rainfall. The high will be around 44 degrees.

Sunday now comes with a few showers, as they break away early from the system that will send a lot more rain our way early next week. Sunday’s high is around 43 degrees, still mostly cloudy, and a few light to moderate showers at times throughout the day.

Monday starts with a freezing rain to sleet mix for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, meanwhile cold rain showers are moving through most of East Tennessee again. The WVLT First Alert is focused on that ice risk at first, but we’ll have some heavier rain move in later in the day, and then colder air slides in a change to some snow showers Monday night to early Tuesday morning. As of now, the best chance for snow is outlining the Valley, but we’ll keep you updated.

The weather calms for a couple of days, but we’ll have more rain move in Thursday and another chance to see a change to snow.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

