Advertisement

Dale Earnhardt remembered

Doctor Jerry Punch recalls the NASCAR legend and his dear friend
The Goodwrench pit crew works to change two tires during Dale Earnhardt's final pit stop prior...
The Goodwrench pit crew works to change two tires during Dale Earnhardt's final pit stop prior to winning the Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 15, 1998, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(KCRG)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend we remember 7-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt. The legendary NASCAR driver died 20 years ago on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Among the first to know was his dear friend and Knoxville resident, Dr. Jerry Punch. Doc Punch sat down with us on this anniversary of Dale’s passing, talking about the incident, it’s impact and what the stock car racing giant meant to his sport.

Doc Punch discusses the final lap crash and Dale’s passing:

Doc Punch on Dale’s death not being in vein:

Doc Punch on Earnhardt being a fan favorite:

Doc Punch on Earnhardt leaving NASCAR a safer sport:

Doc Punch on carrying Olympic torch for Dale Earnhardt:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
Proposed Tenn. bill aims to prevent police from being required to enforce certain executive orders

Latest News

Officials said a merchant’s failure to clearly disclose prices before the customer pays may...
Tenn. officials issue warning regarding credit card scams
The Knox County Health Department announced its decision to not receive any additional...
KCHD announces decision to not receive any additional Pfizer vaccines
Discusses carrying the Olympic torch for dale Earnhardt prior to the 2001 Salt Lake City Games
Dr. Jerry Punch
On Dale Earnhardt leaving NASCAR a safer sport
Dr. Jerry Punch