East Tennesseans participate in Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some people will earn a little money and maybe get a COVID-19 vaccine, a win-win situation for some.

To protect his family, Thomas Rimmer did something he never expected to do. He signed up for the Novavax vaccine trial with PMG Research of Knoxville.

“It just makes me feel very good to help my mom and my aunt and uncle, just get back to normal, a normal life,” said Rimmer.

Youth pastor Jake Honeycutt joined him in the trial.

Honeycutt explained, “With my job I travel a lot with students. I need to travel a lot to visit missionaries around the world and so I felt like this would probably open up my opportunity to be able to travel more freely.”

The two are part of 30,000 people participating in the trial across the U.S. and Mexico. The primary investigator for the trial in Knoxville is Dr. Rickey Manning.

“It feels good,” said Dr. Manning, “I think we all feel, or most of us anyway feel that it’s important that we get a vaccine that’s reliable. The more vaccines we have, hopefully, the more companies making it we’ll have a better supply.”

It’s not using the mRNA like Pfizer and Moderna.

“It’s a more traditional vaccine, very specific. The others are a little more broad, but they still look very good as well,” said Dr. Manning.

Only two-thirds of the participants actually got the two-dose vaccine over the course of a few weeks.

“I want to protect [my family] and be able to have them the rest of my life,” said Rimmer.

“PMG Research is an integrated network of clinical research facilities in the U.S. Our mission is to bring clinical research to as many lives as possible while delivering unparalleled service and exceptional value to our clinical trial partners,” said Kristi Adams with PMG Research.

Dr. Manning hopes the FDA approves the Novavax vaccine for emergency use in a few months. But the trial will continue through December of next year.

This trial has closed but there are others for people to participate in.

