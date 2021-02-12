Extravagant Valentine’s Day gifts from Jewelry Television
From pearls, to diamonds, to one-of-a-kind jewels, these gifts are the wishes and dreams of many
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If money weren’t a question what would you buy your Valentine?
Jewelry Television, headquartered in Knoxville, has options for all price points, but they’re giving us a look into some of the most extravagant.
Like pearl necklaces priced between $17,000 to $40,0000 and a garnet and diamond necklace priced at $53,000.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.