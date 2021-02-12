Advertisement

FBI: Capitol rioter dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ arrested

This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear...
This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez. Authorities say Gonzalez is seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia. Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.(Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.

A criminal complaint says Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint while inside the Capitol’s rotunda. The complaint also says Gonzalez live streamed a video where he discussed going to the Capitol to “take our country back.”

It’s unclear whether Gonzalez has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
Proposed Tenn. bill aims to prevent police from being required to enforce certain executive orders

Latest News

Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and...
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
Rockslide causes lane closure on the Spur
Rockslide causes lane closure on the Spur
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling through the area.
Rockslide causes lane closure on the Spur
Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings of dead COVID-19 patient taken from his Calif. hospital room