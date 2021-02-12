Advertisement

Florida man wanted for stealing girlfriend’s engagement ring to propose to other girlfriend

Joseph Davis
Joseph Davis(VCSO)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT) - A Florida man is wanted by sheriff’s deputies in Volusia County. The charge? Grand theft.

Investigators said Joseph Davis, 48, is accused in a love triangle that ended with a stolen engagement ring. Deputies said Davis went by “Joe Brown” with one of his girlfriends and as “Marcus Brown” with another.

The story came to light when one of the women came forward and told detectives she found out her boyfriend, whom she met on OKCupid, was actually engaged to someone else, WTSP reported.

The woman told investigators she looked up the woman’s Facebook page and noticed she was wearing a wedding band and engagement ring identical to her own from a previous marriage. That’s how she realized that that the rings were missing from her jewelry box, along with several other pieces of jewelry. The stolen items are worth $6,270.

According to WTSP, the woman said she confronted Davis about the stolen items and reached out to the other woman and was able to get some of her belongings back. With both relationships over, the women worked together with detectives.

The fiancee, a woman from Orlando, told investigators that Davis fooled her by taking her to the girlfriend’s home while she was at work and claimed it was his, even going so far as to ask her to move in with him. She told deputies that she packed up her apartment, disassembled her furniture and was ready to make the move when Davis suddenly told her the “deal fell through.”

Both women said they met Davis on OKCupid in 2015 and 2016, but neither knew his real names. When detectives weren’t able to identify him by sharing photos, the fiancee remembered the name and address of a “niece” Davis had in North Carolina. They were able to contact a woman who turned out to be his sister. Davis’ photos matched the photos the girlfriends gave to detectives, WTSP reported.

Investigators said Davis has an active arrest warrant in Oregon for a hit-and-run with injuries.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-668-3830.

