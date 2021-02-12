Advertisement

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure

(KSFY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood are in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to a post on Garth Brooks’ Facebook, a member of the couple’s team tested positive for the virus.

The couple has made the decision to cancel all upcoming events for the next couple of weeks. They will also be tested and quarantine for two weeks.

The couple also quarantined in July as a precautionary move after they were exposed to the virus during the Garth-Trisha Camp.

Due to someone on their team testing positive for Covid-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are canceling everything and testing and quarantining for two weeks. -Team Garth

Posted by Garth Brooks on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
Proposed Tenn. bill aims to prevent police from being required to enforce certain executive orders

Latest News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Person of interest arrested after man found dead following Greene Co. shooting
Anyone who sees Gouge is asked to call 911 immediately.
Search underway for escaped inmate in Unicoi Co.
1600 block of Nighbert Lane
KCSO urges caution from drivers as crews battle house fire
Multiple crews on scene of New Market house fire
Multiple crews on scene of Jefferson City house fire