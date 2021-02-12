Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood are in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to a post on Garth Brooks’ Facebook, a member of the couple’s team tested positive for the virus.

The couple has made the decision to cancel all upcoming events for the next couple of weeks. They will also be tested and quarantine for two weeks.

The couple also quarantined in July as a precautionary move after they were exposed to the virus during the Garth-Trisha Camp.

Due to someone on their team testing positive for Covid-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are canceling everything and testing and quarantining for two weeks. -Team Garth Posted by Garth Brooks on Thursday, February 11, 2021

