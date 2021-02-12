Advertisement

Gunshot victim involved in crash sparks KPD investigation

Shortly after being dispatched to Tarleton, a crash with injury was reported in the 2500 block of Wilson Avenue.(KPD)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a crash led them to a gunshot victim Friday afternoon.

KPD officers responded to a report of shots fired near Tarleton Avenue Friday at around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, a crash with injuries was reported in the 2500 block of Wilson Avenue. Police said a man, found inside a disabled vehicle was unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

“Officers attempted to render medical aid on the victim until EMS personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Violent Crimes Unit investigators and KPD Crash Reconstructionists responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages,” KPD said in a release.

There is no information on a suspect at this time, KPD said. This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information surrounding the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

