Heupel adds two assistants to staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee made two new hires to its football staff Thursday. SEC veteran Rodney Garner will coach the defensive line, while Rice offensive coordinator and former North Carolina Central head coach Jerry Mack will head up the running backs room.

While fans await the announcement of a defensive coordinator hire, Josh Heupel added an assistant to that side of the ball in Garner, who comes to Knoxville after his second five-year stint at Auburn.

Garner started his coaching career at Auburn, his alma mater, in 1990 before stops at Tennessee, Georgia and Auburn again.

Sources confirmed to VolQuest.com Thursday that Jerry Mack has been hired as the Vols new running backs coach.

Mack joins wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, tight ends coach/offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

Mack grew up in Memphis and coached on the Tigers’ staff for one season in 2011. In 2014, Mack was named the head coach at North Carolina Central and in three seasons Mack went 31-15 winning the Mid-American Conference title 3 times.

