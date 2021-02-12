Advertisement

Jim Peck, longtime owner of Long’s Drug Store, dies at 91

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jim Peck began working at Long’s Drug Store in 1959, and retired within the last three years according to employees. Jim spent 60 years at the store as an owner and head pharmacist, but at 91-years-old passed away at the beginning of February.

Jim had stopped working three years ago, and turned ownership over to his son Hank. He still would come into the store almost every day for a meal, and to socialize with customers.

One customer describing him as, “Just a really sweet man, loved everyone, and treated everyone like they were family.”

Along with his association with the drug store, Jim was heavily involved with his church, Boyscouts of America, and was also a veteran. If you go inside Long’s Drug Store you’ll see proof of the store’s longevity and popularity with local Vol legends like Phillip Fulmer, Candice Parker, and Pat Summit’s pictures on the wall showing who had stopped by before.

An employee at the store says there’s now “a void” after Jim’s passing, and he will always be remembered for his funny personality and ability to connect with people.

