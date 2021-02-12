KCHD announces decision to not receive any additional Pfizer vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced its decision to not receive any additional shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.

KCHD officials said the decision was not related to the incident resulting in the loss of nearly 1,000 Pfizer vaccines.

“Knox County’s decision not to receive any additional Pfizer vaccine is not at all related to the incident resulting in lost vaccine doses. Our vaccination team reached out to partners including the Knox County Health Department to ask which product they’d prefer to use, and Knox County chose the Moderna vaccine. I want to make it clear that choice was not any sort of punitive action, and again, is not the result of what occurred with the missing Pfizer doses,” KCHD said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the state confirmed the doses had been shipped to KCHD, but the Health Department has no record of receiving the vaccines.

“This is something you certainly hope never happens and we are working with the State to determine how it did,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “It is an unfortunate situation, but in the meantime, our vaccination efforts continue unabated.”

Dr. Buchanan announced in a media conference Wednesday, the 975 doses are equivalent to 1.7 percent of all vaccines distributed in Knox County.

Buchanan said the vaccines were possibly disposed of due to being mistaken for a box of dry ice. She added that anyone waiting on the second dose of Pfizer will receive their dose on time. She said no vaccine clinics have been canceled.

Thursday, a spokesperson with KCHD said there is no evidence that the vaccine shipment ever arrived at the Knox County Health Department.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported KCHD voluntarily elected not to receive Pfizer vaccine shipments in the future. The county opted for other available vaccine products. According to the department of health, the last Pfizer shipment will go to individuals who must receive a second dose of the vaccine within the next three weeks.

