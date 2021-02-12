Advertisement

KCSO urges caution from drivers as crews battle house fire

1600 block of Nighbert Lane
1600 block of Nighbert Lane(Rural Metro Fire Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office have urged drivers to take alternate routes Friday morning as Rural Metro crews battle a house fire.

The fire was reported in the area of Northshore/Choto. Crews have closed the road around the 1600 block of Nighbert Lane.

Officials said the road will remain closed until fire crews can take up the hose.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes during their morning commute. KCSO officials said some drivers have run over the crews fire hose making it harder to battle the fire.

