KPD searching for suspects accused of vandalizing vehicle in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for two suspects accused of vandalizing a vehicle in downtown Knoxville.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, Feb, 9. According to reports, two masked suspects arrived at Lula Powell Dr. in a silver minivan.

KPD said the suspects then approached the victim’s vehicle and smashed both sides of the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.

