Rockslide causes lane closure on the Spur

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service reported a rockslide on the Southbound Spur.

The rockslide happened between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg near Norton Creek.

Officials said the right lane is currently closed as crews work to clear the road. Traffic is currently backed up more than two miles.

Officials said crews are currently determining how to remove the debris. They said assistance may be needed based on the size of the debris.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling through the area.

