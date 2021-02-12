Rockslide causes lane closure on the Spur

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service reported a rockslide on the Southbound Spur.

The rockslide happened between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg near Norton Creek.

Officials said the right lane is currently closed as crews work to clear the road. Traffic is currently backed up more than two miles.

Officials said crews are currently determining how to remove the debris. They said assistance may be needed based on the size of the debris.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling through the area.

Rockslide on Southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg near Norton Creek. Right lane closed. Slow down and use caution. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) February 12, 2021

