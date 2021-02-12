Major Jacobs helps The Love Kitchen celebrate 35 years of service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Love Kitchen has been serving the community for 35 years.

To help the non-profit celebrate more then three decades of service, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs brought The Love Kitchen bins of canned goods and a check from donations collected during the yearly ‘Festival of Lights’ celebration at the Cove at Concord Park.

Rusty Wallace Nissan employees helped the mayor deliver the 16 barrels of food and nearly $8,000 donation.

“It’s just incredible how much is raised during the festival of lights for the love kitchen every year. People across the East Tennessee region coming together to help us about, donating cans and money, and that’s gonna allow us to help even more people,” said Patrick Riggins with The Love Kitchen.

The love kitchen, started by the late sisters Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner now serves more than 3,000 meals a week to mostly the elderly, disabled, and homebound in the Knoxville community.

