More than a dozen new faces join the Knoxville Police Department, recruitment continues

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Twenty cadets worked 22 weeks to take one oath to become a Knoxville police officer Thursday night at the Civic Coliseum.

It was a mission former paratrooper Matthew Hurski said he was ready to take on, without hesitation.

“I’m from New York. There was a lot of gang violence where I grew up,” Officer Hurski, class president of the 2020-B Basic Recruit Class, said. “I watched as the law enforcement turned the community around.”

Officer Hurski and his classmates who joined the Knoxville Police Department as leaders take a close look at key policies. This year, more officers are being trained on excessive force, diversity and deescalation.

“When we’re out in the field, we’ll definitely be able to increase the confidence that the public can have with the police department,” Hurski said.

The department said it has worked hard to recruit minority officers.

“We want people who want to get involved in the community and really make a difference and serve Knoxville,” Recruiter JaJuan Hamilton said.

Hamilton also said KPD is looking to diversify each class that takes the graduating stage.

“Over the last year, or so, it’s really been brought to light why it’s so important to be diverse in policing,” Hamilton said.

While officials said they’re still identifying what diversity looks like within the department, Officer Hurski said he’s ready to uphold his oath.

“I want to do for the community what those officers did for me,” Hurski said.

Hurski was one of the officers to walk away with an award from the department.

Several of the graduates came from as far as South Africa to join KPD, which is still hiring.

