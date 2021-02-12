Advertisement

Multiple crews on scene of New Market house fire

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson City Fire Department said multiple crews were on the scene of a house fire overnight.

According to officials, reports of a fire on the 1800 block of Paul Drive came in just after midnight Friday.

JCFD was joined by Lake way Central Fire, Kansas Talbott Fire, Rutledge Fire and West Hamblen County along with JCEMS and KCSD to battle the house fire.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged
Proposed Tenn. bill aims to prevent police from being required to enforce certain executive orders

Latest News

SC hospital system shuts down half of COVID-19 vaccine sites
Tennessee State University
FedEx gives $1M to Tennessee State for student assistance
Vaccinations under the program will be available depending on what phase of the counties the...
Tennessee pharmacies to receive shots under federal program
Multiple crews on scene of New Market house fire
Multiple crews on scene of New Market house fire