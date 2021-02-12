Multiple crews on scene of New Market house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson City Fire Department said multiple crews were on the scene of a house fire overnight.

According to officials, reports of a fire on the 1800 block of Paul Drive came in just after midnight Friday.

JCFD was joined by Lake way Central Fire, Kansas Talbott Fire, Rutledge Fire and West Hamblen County along with JCEMS and KCSD to battle the house fire.

