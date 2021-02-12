Person of interest arrested after man found dead following Greene Co. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest is in custody following a fatal shooting.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Warrensburg Road around 10 a.m.

When officials arrived on the scene they discovered 60-year-old Steven Wilds inside the home. According to GCSO Wilds was pronounced dead on the seen to apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said, “a person of interest was developed and taken into custody on unrelated charges.”

According to GCSD, the investigation is ongoing and charges related to the homicide are pending. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

