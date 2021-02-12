Advertisement

Search underway for escaped inmate in Unicoi Co.

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ERWIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office are on the search for an escaped inmate.

According to UCSO, Kenny Gouge was being transported from the courthouse in Erwin to the county jail in a group of inmates. Officials said Gouge broke away while on the way to the jail.

The inmate was last seen in an alley between First and Second Street in Erwin, according to Erwin Police.

Gouge was in custody for criminal trespassing and leaving the scene of an accident. He is now charged with evading arrest.

Deputies said Gouge is 6 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, is dressed in orange and handcuffed and shackled.

Anyone who sees Gouge is asked to call 911 immediately.

We are searching for an escaped inmate in the Elm Street area of Erwin. Inmate is dressed in orange handcuffed and shackles. Anyone spots this inmate call 911

Posted by Unicoi County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, February 11, 2021

