Search underway for escaped inmate in Unicoi Co.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ERWIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office are on the search for an escaped inmate.
According to UCSO, Kenny Gouge was being transported from the courthouse in Erwin to the county jail in a group of inmates. Officials said Gouge broke away while on the way to the jail.
The inmate was last seen in an alley between First and Second Street in Erwin, according to Erwin Police.
Gouge was in custody for criminal trespassing and leaving the scene of an accident. He is now charged with evading arrest.
Deputies said Gouge is 6 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, is dressed in orange and handcuffed and shackled.
Anyone who sees Gouge is asked to call 911 immediately.
