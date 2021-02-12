Advertisement

Tenn. officials issue warning regarding credit card scams

Officials said a merchant’s failure to clearly disclose prices before the customer pays may violate Tennessee law which prohibits deceptive or false advertising.(OYS)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery issued a warning to consumers in the state to look out for hidden charges on their credit cards that may appear during the pandemic.

According to Slatery, some businesses have falsely advertised a lower price than they actually charge or hide differences between credit card, debit card and cash prices.

“Consumers deserve to know exactly how much they are paying for a product or a service,” said General Slatery. “Any credit card surcharges need to be communicated clearly and in advance.”

