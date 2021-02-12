Advertisement

Tenn. woman wanted after allegedly running over, killing former roommate

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a woman accused of killing her former roommate.

According to police, 21-year-old Tessa Knapp allegedly intentionally ran over Amanda Byers, 20, in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage on Feb. 1.

Byers died from her injuries days later on Feb. 5. Byers reportedly told investigators the incident was intentional before her death. Officials said Byers also accused Knapp of stealing her money and other belongings.

Surveillance video showed what appears to be Knapp run to a vehicle in the parking lot of the motel. In the footage, Byers is seen following Knapp and banging on her window yelling for Knapp to stop.

According to investigators, Byers tried to block the car but was knocked down and run over. The vehicle stopped with Byers under the vehicle before she was run over again with the rear tires.

Anyone who sees Knapp or has information about the incident is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

