Tennessee awarded nearly $7M for STEM career readiness programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee received nearly $7 million in grants to help strengthen computer science pathways, STEM education and post-high-school preparedness.

The state received $4 million through the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) early phase grant and $2.9 million through the Out-of-School Time Career Pathway Program. Tennessee was one of only four states to receive the grant.

“Thanks to longstanding partnerships with local and national partners, Tennessee is receiving nearly $7 million dollars to strengthen high school achievement, boost postsecondary enrollment and directly benefit Tennessee high school students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn in a press release. “These grants will help ensure students are given additional opportunities to earn credit and build critical skills before leaving high school, which we know is essential for the success of our students and our state.”

The EIR grant will help support the Tennessee SySTEM for College and Career Readiness Project, which aims to expand STEM and computer science strategies in 20 high schools across Tennessee.

The Out-of-School Time Career Pathway Programs grant will launch the Tennessee Expansion of Computer Science Career (TEC) Pathways Project, which will expand computer science and STEM pathways in rural communities across the state.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.