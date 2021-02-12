UT surprises Central High School students with admission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee surprised two Central High School students with admission to UT.

CHS seniors Ander Van Dyke and Laci Sheddan were surprised by UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman and admissions staff when they went to the high school to welcome the students to the university. The staff hand-delivered the students’ acceptance letters, UT swag, balloons, and cookies.

Central is one of Tennessee’s 38 high schools where students are eligible for the Flagship Scholarship, which covers tuition and mandatory fees for up to eight semesters when combined with the HOPE Scholarship. “It’s a complete difference-maker for our families. It truly is the difference in having the opportunity to go to college or possibly not,” said Central High School Principal Andrew Brown.

Dyke is in Central’s saxophone ensemble and thought he would be performing in an assembly when he was surprised with the big news. He is interested in studying biological sciences at UT and a “wide variety of programs.”

Sheddan is a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, volunteers at Young-Williams Animal Center, and is interested in studying biomedical engineering at UT. “She was anxiously awaiting her admission decision and was equally surprised and relieved to find out Rocky Top welcomes her as a new student,” according to UT’s website.

UT released its Early action admission decisions on December 14, 2020, and regular admissions decisions will be released on February 15, 2021.

