Advertisement

UT surprises Central High School students with admission

Laci Sheddan and Ander Van Dyke stand in front of a Neyland Stadium background to receive their...
Laci Sheddan and Ander Van Dyke stand in front of a Neyland Stadium background to receive their UT acceptance letters from Chancellor Donde Plowman(UTK)
By Arial Starks
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee surprised two Central High School students with admission to UT.

CHS seniors Ander Van Dyke and Laci Sheddan were surprised by UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman and admissions staff when they went to the high school to welcome the students to the university. The staff hand-delivered the students’ acceptance letters, UT swag, balloons, and cookies.

Central is one of Tennessee’s 38 high schools where students are eligible for the Flagship Scholarship, which covers tuition and mandatory fees for up to eight semesters when combined with the HOPE Scholarship. “It’s a complete difference-maker for our families. It truly is the difference in having the opportunity to go to college or possibly not,” said Central High School Principal Andrew Brown.

Dyke is in Central’s saxophone ensemble and thought he would be performing in an assembly when he was surprised with the big news. He is interested in studying biological sciences at UT and a “wide variety of programs.”

Sheddan is a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, volunteers at Young-Williams Animal Center, and is interested in studying biomedical engineering at UT. “She was anxiously awaiting her admission decision and was equally surprised and relieved to find out Rocky Top welcomes her as a new student,” according to UT’s website.

UT released its Early action admission decisions on December 14, 2020, and regular admissions decisions will be released on February 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
Money
Tennessee dog inherits millions after owner’s death
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged

Latest News

Shortly after being dispatched to Tarleton, a crash with injury was reported in the 2500 block...
Gunshot victim involved in crash sparks KPD investigation
Gloomy conditions and colder weather linger over the next week.
Ice threat and heavy rain back in First Alert forecast
Rain to ice and more cold ahead!
Rain to ice and more cold ahead!
Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders...
6-year old starts bakery to give back to first responders