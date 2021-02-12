Advertisement

You can now Text 911 in Knox County

Dispatch officials say the new texting service will be ideal for people who need help, but may not be able to communicate verbally.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County 911 launched a new emergency texting feature in the county Friday. You can now text 911 in the case of an emergency.

While calling 911 is still the best option, in case you can’t talk on the phone in an emergency situation or you are deaf or hearing impaired, the option to text is available.

Emergency responders remind you to not text and drive and to use simple language without slang or abbreviations when using the texting option.

Dispatch officials say the new texting service will be ideal for people who need help, but may not be able to communicate verbally.

