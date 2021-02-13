Cloudy rainy start to Saturday, Kyle’s tracking the next WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to a cold rain across east Tennessee with some frozen precipitation to the west of Knoxville.

While we’re never bitterly cold – the truly “Arctic” air stays away – the entire forecast is below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Gray and chilly: those two words sum up Saturday. We’re above freezing for most Friday night, though we quickly dip below freezing on the Plateau and in southeastern Kentucky.

Rain is likely east of 75 Saturday, very much on-and-off. Most that do see rain falling will end up with less than a tenth-of-an-inch of rain. On Valentine’s Day (Sunday), we’ll be tracking some wet roses late at night. Rain showers move in ahead of a First Alert Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday begins as a soaking rain for almost all of us, plus cold air pipes in from the northwest. That cold air, coupled with freezing ground temps, brings a real threat for freezing rain aka ice. The ice could stack up on our Plateau counties, with some weather maps signaling more than half-an-inch of freezing rain. While that may not sound like much, that would be devastating potentially to trees, power lines, and road conditions. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast but it could be dicey later Monday. The biggest risks are from Crossville to Wartburg to Williamsburg, Kentucky.

There’s a pretty good break midday Monday but more cold rain and ice comes in early Tuesday. The highs Monday and Tuesday are right around 40 degrees. Don’t expect much sunshine!

Wednesday is one of our only dry days this week.

That’s because Thursday and Friday delivers another blast of rain and even some more snow. Don’t expect more spring-like temperatures anytime soon.

