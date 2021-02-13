Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee continues to be in the temperature battle ground, meaning some of us will continue to see a cold rain while others may have to contend with some slick streets.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Your Saturday wraps up with the same gray skies, but the rain has moved on. Temperatures will slowly slide into the upper 30s for most spots while the plateau will hover around freezing.

Overnight, a blanket of clouds will remain as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and mid 30s.

Sunday, also known as Valentine’s Day, looks fairly gloomy, as well, but we should stay dry. Highs will reach the lower 40s with rain chances holding off until late.

LOOKING AHEAD

The First Alert for freezing rain kicks off Sunday night and is divided into two waves.

Monday starts with a quick round of light rain for most of the valley and foothills while the plateau will see its first of two rounds of freezing rain. This could drop a quick tenth to a quarter inch of ice for spots near Oneida, LaFollette and Middlesboro, leading to slick spots on the roads. We’ll get a brief break from the rain Monday midday before Round Two moves in. Highs will try to hit 40 degrees.

The second round of rain will be a bit heavier Monday evening through Tuesday morning. This could add an additional quarter inch of ice to places along the Cumberland Plateau. While that may not sound like much, that would be devastating potentially to trees, power lines, and road conditions. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast but it could be dicey later Monday. The biggest risks are from Crossville to Wartburg to Williamsburg, Kentucky.

This all wraps up early Tuesday morning, but there may be some lingering slick spots. That afternoon remains cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Thankfully, the sunshine returns Wednesday, pushing highs to near 50 degrees.

Thursday and Friday delivers another blast of rain and even some more snow. Don’t expect more spring-like temperatures anytime soon.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.