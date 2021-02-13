Dandridge shop offers sweet Valentine’s Day deal

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Still searching for a unique way to impress the love of your life? Maybe Dandridge Mercantile has something handcrafted for them.

“Unique jewelry items, towels that have been embroidered, handcrafted items, spoon rings,” are just a few of the things Shari Mays and her partners carry in the building that housed the town’s original general store back in 1823. Various artisans from East Tennessee and nearby areas of Appalachia create products for the store.

The Mercantile is one of several shops offering special deals and sweet treats for visitors during a Sip & Shop event on Saturday, February 13. The event is from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Merchants include the Alleyway Caffe that just opened late last year. Owner Tamara Hoops said her most popular coffee-related drink so far is, the “1783, which is named after the founding date of Dandridge. But it is made with real peanut butter, so we melt that in the espresso, I know a lot of people get some chocolate in it, so it’s like a Reese’s.”

Other shops participating include:

-Dandridge Mercantile

-Alleyway Caffe

-The Maxwell House

-Shoppes at Roper Mansion

-Tracee’s Lakeside Treasures

-Dandridge Brewing Company

You can find more information about the events here.

