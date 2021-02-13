Advertisement

Dandridge shop offers sweet Valentine’s Day deal

Sip & Shop event Saturday, February 13
By Anne Brock
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Still searching for a unique way to impress the love of your life? Maybe Dandridge Mercantile has something handcrafted for them.

“Unique jewelry items, towels that have been embroidered, handcrafted items, spoon rings,” are just a few of the things Shari Mays and her partners carry in the building that housed the town’s original general store back in 1823. Various artisans from East Tennessee and nearby areas of Appalachia create products for the store.

The Mercantile is one of several shops offering special deals and sweet treats for visitors during a Sip & Shop event on Saturday, February 13. The event is from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Merchants include the Alleyway Caffe that just opened late last year. Owner Tamara Hoops said her most popular coffee-related drink so far is, the “1783, which is named after the founding date of Dandridge. But it is made with real peanut butter, so we melt that in the espresso, I know a lot of people get some chocolate in it, so it’s like a Reese’s.”

Other shops participating include:

-Dandridge Mercantile

-Alleyway Caffe

-The Maxwell House

-Shoppes at Roper Mansion

-Tracee’s Lakeside Treasures

-Dandridge Brewing Company

You can find more information about the events here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
For rain and ice, then for cold temps and even more wintry mix.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
Tracking soggy weather and freezing rain.
First Alert: Heather is tracking heavy rain and ice risks today
Money
Tennessee dog inherits millions after owner’s death
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged

Latest News

Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders...
6-year old starts bakery to give back to first responders
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in Tennessee
An old Madisonville motel is set to become a drug rehab community.
Once the center of Madisonville’s drug use, an old motel is becoming the center of drug recovery
Nurse works with vile
East Tennesseans participate in Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial