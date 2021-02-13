Advertisement

East Tenn. State University eagle lays second egg

ETSU eagle
ETSU eagle(ETSU Eagle Cams)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee State University eagle has laid her second egg.

WJHL reported, Shima and her male newcomer laid their second egg of the season at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, according to Michelle France with the ETSU Eagle Cams.

France told WJHL it’s normal for eagles to lay two to three eggs and that Shima has laid three in the past.

To watch the video visit the website here.

