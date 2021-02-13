East Tenn. State University eagle lays second egg

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee State University eagle has laid her second egg.

WJHL reported, Shima and her male newcomer laid their second egg of the season at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, according to Michelle France with the ETSU Eagle Cams.

France told WJHL it’s normal for eagles to lay two to three eggs and that Shima has laid three in the past.

